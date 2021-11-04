MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 4, 2021
Highlights: Giants (6) at Rockets (7) – OT
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
0:33
WHL Highlight of the Night
kelowna rockets
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 3, 2021
4 hours ago
0:25
Save of the Night
swift current broncos
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 3, 2021
4 hours ago
5:37
moose jaw warriors
regina pats
Highlights: Warriors (3) at Pats (4)
5 hours ago
seattle thunderbirds
Thunderbirds forward Rempe signs with New York Rangers
11 hours ago
seattle thunderbirds
victoria royals
Thunderbirds add goaltender Martin in deal with Royals
13 hours ago
edmonton oil kings
lethbridge hurricanes
Oil Kings acquire local forward Miller from Hurricanes
14 hours ago