MENU
April 24, 2022
Highlights: Giants (3) at Silvertips (7)
2022 WHL Playoffs
everett silvertips
vancouver giants
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
4:37
2022 WHL Playoffs
kamloops blazers
Highlights: Chiefs (2) at Blazers (6)
2 hours ago
3:48
2022 WHL Playoffs
brandon wheat kings
Highlights: Wheat Kings (2) at Rebels (1) - OT
2 hours ago
4:58
2022 WHL Playoffs
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Winterhawks (2)
3 hours ago
0:27
WHL Highlight of the Night
everett silvertips
WHL Highlight of the Night - April 23, 2022
3 hours ago
0:48
Save of the Night
red deer rebels
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 23, 2022
3 hours ago
5:09
2022 WHL Playoffs
Winnipeg ICE
Highlights: Raiders (2) at ICE (5)
3 hours ago