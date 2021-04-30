MENU
NOW AVAILABLE ON ROKU + ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
April 30, 2021

Highlights: Giants (3) at Rockets (4)

kelowna rockets vancouver giants
Kelowna Rockets
by
Kelowna Rockets
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
2:34
Highlights: Tigers (6) at Hurricanes (2)
3 hours ago
2:49
Highlights: Hitmen (4) at Rebels (3) – OT
3 hours ago
0:32
WHL Highlight of the Night: April 29, 2021
5 hours ago
0:32
RE/MAX Hub Highlight of the Night: April 29, 2021
5 hours ago
0:32
WHL Save of the Night presented by Real Canadian Superstore: April 29, 2021
5 hours ago
1:21
Mental Health Moments presented by RE/MAX: Liam Keeler
16 hours ago