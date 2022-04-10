MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
April 10, 2022

Highlights: Giants (3) at Rockets (2)

kelowna rockets vancouver giants
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:54
Highlights: Tigers (2) at ICE (8)
1 hour ago
2:50
Highlights: Silvertips (1) at Thunderbirds (4)
1 hour ago
0:19
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 10, 2022
2 hours ago
0:32
WHL Highlight of the Night - April 10, 2022
2 hours ago
Thunderbirds & Rockets to meet in first round of 2022 WHL Playoffs
2 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE claim Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Regular Season Champions
5 hours ago