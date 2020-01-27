MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 27, 2020
Highlights: Giants (3) at Rockets (1)
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Kelowna Rockets
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Tendeck backstops Giants to weekend split against Rockets
2 hours ago
1:56
everett silvertips
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (1) at Silvertips (4)
3 hours ago
0:38
regina pats
WHL Highlight of the Night: Sunday, January 26, 2020
3 hours ago
1:57
Winnipeg ICE
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (4) at ICE (5)
3 hours ago
regina pats
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (3) at Pats (4) — OT
4 hours ago
kamloops blazers
prince george cougars
Highlights: Blazers (1) at Cougars (3)
22 hours ago