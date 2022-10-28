MENU
October 28, 2022

Highlights: Giants (2) at Oil Kings (1)

edmonton oil kings vancouver giants
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
0:15
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 27, 2022
10 hours ago
0:43
WHL Highlight of the Night - October 27, 2022
10 hours ago
Former WHL netminder Martin earns place in hockey history
21 hours ago
2:55
Highlights: Royals (2) at Rebels (6)
1 day ago
4:15
Highlights: Hurricanes (4) at Broncos (5)
1 day ago
3:09
Highlights: Warriors (2) at Pats (1)
1 day ago