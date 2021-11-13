MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 13, 2021

Highlights: Giants (1) at Blazers (6)

kamloops blazers vancouver giants
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more kamloops blazers on WHL TV
More News
2:29
Highlights: Rockets (5) at Cougars (2)
11 hours ago
2:13
Highlights: Americans (0) at Silvertips (6)
11 hours ago
0:33
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 12, 2021
12 hours ago
3:04
Highlights: Blades (2) at Wheat Kings (1)
12 hours ago
0:34
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 12, 2021
12 hours ago
1:50
Highlights: Winterhawks (2) at Thunderbirds (4)
12 hours ago