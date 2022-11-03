MENU
November 3, 2022
Highlights: Cougars (5) at Winterhawks (4) – SO
portland winterhawks
prince george cougars
by
Western Hockey League
HIGHLIGHTS
Rob Vanstone named recipient of 2022 Bob Ridley WHL Award for Media Excellence
3 hours ago
3:01
saskatoon blades
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (1) at Blades (5)
14 hours ago
0:45
WHL Highlight of the Night
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 2, 2022
14 hours ago
0:21
Save of the Night
prince george cougars
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 2, 2022
14 hours ago
3:14
brandon wheat kings
everett silvertips
Highlights: Silvertips (6) at Wheat Kings (3)
15 hours ago
3:51
swift current broncos
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (4) at Broncos (5) - OT
15 hours ago