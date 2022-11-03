MENU
November 3, 2022

Highlights: Cougars (5) at Winterhawks (4) – SO

portland winterhawks prince george cougars
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Rob Vanstone named recipient of 2022 Bob Ridley WHL Award for Media Excellence
3 hours ago
3:01
Highlights: Americans (1) at Blades (5)
14 hours ago
0:45
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 2, 2022
14 hours ago
0:21
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 2, 2022
14 hours ago
3:14
Highlights: Silvertips (6) at Wheat Kings (3)
15 hours ago
3:51
Highlights: Giants (4) at Broncos (5) - OT
15 hours ago