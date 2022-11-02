MENU
November 2, 2022
Highlights: Cougars (3) at Thunderbirds (6)
prince george cougars
seattle thunderbirds
by
Western Hockey League
2:23
lethbridge hurricanes
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (1) at Hurricanes (5)
6 mins ago
Celebrity coaches and ticket information announced for 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
8 mins ago
3:44
Winnipeg ICE
everett silvertips
Highlights: Silvertips (4) at ICE (5)
7 hours ago
4:19
prince albert raiders
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (4) at Raiders (5)
8 hours ago
2:41
medicine hat tigers
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (3) at Tigers (2) - OT
8 hours ago
0:29
WHL Highlight of the Night
everett silvertips
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 1, 2022
8 hours ago