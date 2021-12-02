MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
December 2, 2021
Highlights: Cougars (2) at Winterhawks (6)
portland winterhawks
prince george cougars
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
3:14
tri-city americans
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (4) at Americans (3) - OT
1 hour ago
4:32
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (5) at Rockets (3)
1 hour ago
0:11
Save of the Night
swift current broncos
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 1, 2021
1 hour ago
0:32
WHL Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 1, 2021
2 hours ago
2:33
brandon wheat kings
swift current broncos
Highlights: Wheat Kings (0) at Broncos (3)
3 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE
WHL Player of the Month
ICE forward Savoie named McSweeney's WHL Player of the Month
12 hours ago