MENU
April 23, 2022
Highlights: Cougars (2) at Winterhawks (5)
2022 WHL Playoffs
portland winterhawks
prince george cougars
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
5:05
2022 WHL Playoffs
kamloops blazers
Highlights: Chiefs (0) at Blazers (9)
1 hour ago
2:51
2022 WHL Playoffs
everett silvertips
Highlights: Giants (5) at Silvertips (4) – OT
2 hours ago
0:56
WHL Highlight of the Night
moose jaw warriors
WHL Highlight of the Night - April 22, 2022
2 hours ago
0:57
Save of the Night
red deer rebels
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 22, 2022
2 hours ago
WHL Three Stars
Sandman Hotels WHL Three Stars - April 22, 2022
2 hours ago
3:04
2022 WHL Playoffs
kelowna rockets
Highlights: Rockets (0) at Thunderbirds (6)
3 hours ago