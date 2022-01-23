MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 23, 2022

Highlights: Cougars (2) at Blazers (3)

kamloops blazers prince george cougars
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
3:36
Highlights: Silvertips (5) at Royals (3)
7 hours ago
4:19
Highlights: Thunderbirds (1) at Winterhawks (5)
16 hours ago
0:44
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 22, 2022
16 hours ago
0:09
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 22, 2022
16 hours ago
4:06
Highlights: Warriors (5) at Rebels (4)
16 hours ago
3:39
Highlights: ICE (2) at Blades (7)
16 hours ago