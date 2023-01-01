MENU
January 1, 2023
Highlights: Chiefs (6) at Americans (7) – OT
spokane chiefs
tri-city americans
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
2:32
kelowna rockets
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Rockets (0) at Thunderbirds (2)
6 hours ago
4:04
kamloops blazers
prince george cougars
Highlights: Blazers (6) at Cougars (10)
6 hours ago
5:26
medicine hat tigers
swift current broncos
Highlights: Tigers (3) at Broncos (4) – OT
7 hours ago
4:31
everett silvertips
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Silvertips (2) at Winterhawks (7)
7 hours ago
3:30
Winnipeg ICE
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (1) at ICE (2) – OT
7 hours ago
3:12
brandon wheat kings
moose jaw warriors
Highlights: Warriors (6) at Wheat Kings (2)
7 hours ago