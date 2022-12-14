MENU
December 14, 2022
Highlights: Chiefs (5) at Warriors (2)
moose jaw warriors
spokane chiefs
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
4:55
prince george cougars
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Cougars (1) at Thunderbirds (8)
1 hour ago
3:25
medicine hat tigers
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Tigers (3) at Blades (8)
2 hours ago
0:24
WHL Highlight of the Night
seattle thunderbirds
WHL Highlight of the Night - December 13, 2022
2 hours ago
0:15
Save of the Night
seattle thunderbirds
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - December 13, 2022
2 hours ago
0:46
WHL Hat Tricks
seattle thunderbirds
WHL Hat-Tricks - Jordan Gustafson
2 hours ago
CHL Top 10
2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 11
15 hours ago