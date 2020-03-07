MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
March 7, 2020
Highlights: Chiefs (5) at Rebels (1)
red deer rebels
spokane chiefs
by
Red Deer Rebels
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
kamloops blazers
lethbridge hurricanes
Highlights: Hurricanes (3) at Blazers (6)
34 mins ago
2:51
prince george cougars
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (4) at Cougars (5)
44 mins ago
0:47
Highlight of the Night
prince george cougars
WHL Highlight of the Night: Friday, March 6, 2020
54 mins ago
3:23
everett silvertips
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (0) at Silvertips (6)
1 hour ago
kelowna rockets
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (0) at Rockets (6)
2 hours ago
brandon wheat kings
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Raiders (2) — OT
2 hours ago