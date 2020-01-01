MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 1, 2020

Highlights: Chiefs (4) at Americans (5) — OT

spokane chiefs tri-city americans
Tri-City Americans
by
Tri-City Americans
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Highlights: Thunderbirds (2) at Winterhawks (3)
5 hours ago
WHL Tonight: Winterhawks top Thunderbirds on New Year's Eve
5 hours ago
0:33
WHL Highlight of the Night: Tuesday, December 31, 2019
6 hours ago
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Warriors (1)
9 hours ago
Centazzo, Paddock, & Christiansen named to Vaughn CHL Team of the Week
13 hours ago
0:21
#CHLShowdown: Week 14
13 hours ago