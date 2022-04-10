MENU
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFF PICTURE
April 10, 2022
Highlights: Chiefs (2) at Thunderbirds (6)
seattle thunderbirds
spokane chiefs
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
5:26
kamloops blazers
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Winterhawks (5) at Blazers (4) - OT
2 hours ago
5:01
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (4) at Rockets (8)
2 hours ago
4:13
prince george cougars
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (1) at Cougars (2)
10 hours ago
3:26
prince albert raiders
regina pats
Highlights: Raiders (3) at Pats (5)
10 hours ago
2:53
calgary hitmen
Hurricanes
Highlights: Hitmen (1) at Hurricanes (5)
10 hours ago
1:48
Winnipeg ICE
medicine hat tigers
Highlights: Tigers (1) at ICE (6)
10 hours ago