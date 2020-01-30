MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 30, 2020
Highlights: Chiefs (2) at Blazers (4)
kamloops blazers
spokane chiefs
by
Kamloops Blazers
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Garand solid as Blazers double up Chiefs at home
2 hours ago
5:04
Winnipeg ICE
calgary hitmen
Highlights: ICE (2) at Hitmen (3)
2 hours ago
brandon wheat kings
red deer rebels
Highlights: Wheat Kings (4) at Rebels (5)
2 hours ago
prince albert raiders
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (0) at Raiders (3)
2 hours ago
0:51
Highlight of the Night
calgary hitmen
WHL Highlight of the Night: Wednesday, January 29, 2020
3 hours ago
CHL Top 10
Winterhawks hold strong in Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
9 hours ago