MENU
June 21, 2022

Highlights: Cataractes (4) vs. Oil Kings (3)

2022 memorial cup edmonton oil kings
Canadian Hockey League
by
Canadian Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
Oil Kings edged by Cataractes in Memorial Cup opener
18 mins ago
2022 Memorial Cup: WHL Player of the Game – Luke Prokop
21 mins ago
1:48
Memorial Cup Post Game: Brad Lauer
30 mins ago
2:06
Memorial Cup Post Game: Jaxsen Wiebe
52 mins ago
1:14
Memorial Cup Post Game: Luke Prokop
53 mins ago
1:38
Memorial Cup Post Game: Cole Miller
54 mins ago