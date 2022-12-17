MENU
December 17, 2022

Highlights: Broncos (8) at Oil Kings (4)

edmonton oil kings swift current broncos
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
7:06
Highlights: Americans (6) at Royals (7) - SO
3 hours ago
5:31
Highlights: Blazers (6) at Cougars (5) - OT
3 hours ago
3:50
Highlights: Winterhawks (2) at Giants (1)
3 hours ago
4:40
Highlights: Rebels (6) at Tigers (4)
3 hours ago
4:17
Highlights: Silvertips (1) at Thunderbirds (4)
4 hours ago
4:15
Highlights: Chiefs (5) at Blades (8)
4 hours ago