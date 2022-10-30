MENU
October 30, 2022
Highlights: Broncos (5) at Raiders (4)
prince albert raiders
swift current broncos
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
3:43
medicine hat tigers
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (4) at Tigers (3) - OT
4 mins ago
4:13
prince george cougars
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (1) at Cougars (4)
13 mins ago
2:35
Winnipeg ICE
brandon wheat kings
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at ICE (4)
18 mins ago
1:49
lethbridge hurricanes
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Blades (1) at Hurricanes (2)
28 mins ago
0:43
WHL Highlight of the Night
brandon wheat kings
WHL Highlight of the Night - October 29, 2022
31 mins ago
0:20
Save of the Night
prince george cougars
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - October 29, 2022
33 mins ago