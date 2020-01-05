MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 5, 2020
Highlights: Broncos (5) at Pats (4) — SO
regina pats
swift current broncos
by
Regina Pats
2:40
everett silvertips
prince george cougars
Highlights: Silvertips (5) at Cougars (2)
3 mins ago
kelowna rockets
vancouver giants
Highlights: Giants (2) at Rockets (3) — SO
29 mins ago
kamloops blazers
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (1) at Blazers (5)
36 mins ago
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Wedman, McDonald, & Basran lift Rockets over Giants in shootout
2 hours ago
0:51
Highlight of the Night
portland winterhawks
WHL Highlight of the Night: Saturday, January 4, 2020
2 hours ago
medicine hat tigers
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (5) at Tigers (8)
3 hours ago