December 11, 2021
Highlights: Broncos (2) at Warriors (4)
moose jaw warriors
swift current broncos
by
Western Hockey League
2:45
everett silvertips
tri-city americans
Highlights: Silvertips (2) at Americans (5)
17 mins ago
3:47
calgary hitmen
prince albert raiders
Highlights: Hitmen (3) at Raiders (4) - SO
23 mins ago
3:05
brandon wheat kings
regina pats
Highlights: Pats (3) at Wheat Kings (4)
50 mins ago
3:42
kamloops blazers
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (6) at Blazers (1)
13 hours ago
4:50
vancouver giants
victoria royals
Highlights: Royals (4) at Giants (3)
13 hours ago
3:48
portland winterhawks
spokane chiefs
Highlights: Chiefs (1) at Winterhawks (4)
22 hours ago