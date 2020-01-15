MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 15, 2020

Highlights: Blazers (6) at Chiefs (3)

kamloops blazers spokane chiefs
Spokane Chiefs
by
Spokane Chiefs
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
WHL Tonight: Winterhawks erupt for season-high nine goals at home
4 hours ago
0:43
WHL Highlight of the Night: Tuesday, January 14, 2020
4 hours ago
2:49
Highlights: Americans (1) at Royals (3)
5 hours ago
Highlights: Cougars (1) at ICE (5)
7 hours ago
WHL announces 12-game suspension for Silvertips' Butt
12 hours ago
Meet the WHL stars of Team Red for the for 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
14 hours ago