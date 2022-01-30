MENU
January 30, 2022
Highlights: Blazers (5) at Giants (2)
kamloops blazers
vancouver giants
by
Western Hockey League
3:10
medicine hat tigers
red deer rebels
Highlights: Rebels (2) at Tigers (3)
9 hours ago
3:42
portland winterhawks
tri-city americans
Highlights: Americans (0) at Winterhawks (8)
9 hours ago
2:52
everett silvertips
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Thunderbirds (2) at Silvertips (4)
9 hours ago
0:20
WHL Highlight of the Night
edmonton oil kings
WHL Highlight of the Night - January 30, 2022
11 hours ago
0:11
Save of the Night
calgary hitmen
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - January 30, 2022
11 hours ago
2:40
brandon wheat kings
saskatoon blades
Highlights: Wheat Kings (3) at Blades (0)
12 hours ago