MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 19, 2020
Highlights: Blazers (4) at Giants (0)
kamloops blazers
vancouver giants
by
Vancouver Giants
Watch more
HIGHLIGHTS
on WHL TV
More News
whl tonight
WHL Tonight: Sawchuk's natural hat trick allows Oil Kings to tame Tigers
12 hours ago
0:41
Highlight of the Night
kamloops blazers
WHL Highlight of the Night: Sunday, January 19, 2020
13 hours ago
everett silvertips
seattle thunderbirds
Highlights: Silvertips (2) at Thunderbirds (0)
13 hours ago
Winnipeg ICE
calgary hitmen
Highlights: Hitmen (3) at ICE (2)
13 hours ago
kelowna rockets
portland winterhawks
Highlights: Rockets (2) at Winterhawks (3)
13 hours ago
0:40
everett silvertips
NHL Draft
Michal Gut scores first penalty shot goal of 2020
14 hours ago