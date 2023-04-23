MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 23, 2023

Highlights: Blades (5) at Rebels (3)

2023 whl playoffs red deer rebels saskatoon blades
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
0:39
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 23, 2023
6 hours ago
0:42
WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien - April 23, 2023
6 hours ago
4:44
Highlights: Warriors (2) at ICE (5)
23 hours ago
0:31
WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien - April 22, 2023
1 day ago
0:13
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 22, 2023
1 day ago
0:56
WHL Hat-Tricks - Conor Geekie
1 day ago