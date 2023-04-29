MENU
WHL PLAYOFFS - Presented By Nutrien
April 29, 2023

Highlights: Blades (0) at ICE (3)

2023 whl playoffs Winnipeg ICE saskatoon blades
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
0:41
WHL Highlight of the Night presented by Nutrien - April 28, 2023
5 hours ago
0:21
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - April 28, 2023
5 hours ago
2:46
WHL Top 10 Plays of the Second Round
14 hours ago
Four WHL Officials selected to work at 2023 IIHF World Championship
16 hours ago
WHL Radio Show - April 28, 2023
17 hours ago
Seattle Kraken sign Warriors forward Firkus to entry-level contract
1 day ago