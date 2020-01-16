MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 16, 2020

Highlights: Americans (1) at Royals (6)

tri-city americans victoria royals
Victoria Royals
by
Victoria Royals
Watch more HIGHLIGHTS on WHL TV
More News
WHL Tonight: Hitmen storm back for shootout victory against Broncos
6 hours ago
0:30
WHL Highlight of the Night: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
6 hours ago
Highlights: Cougars (0) at Wheat Kings (4)
7 hours ago
Highlights: Hitmen (4) at Broncos (3) — SO
8 hours ago
1:14
Canada West WHL Three Stars: January 10-11, 2020
12 hours ago
Introducing the WHL stars of Team White for the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
15 hours ago