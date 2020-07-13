Golden Knights sign former Wheat Kings goaltender Thompson to ELC

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed former Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Logan Thompson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Thompson, 23, represents the second Wheat Kings alumni since June 30 to sign an NHL entry-level contract with the Golden Knights, following in the footsteps of Czech import goaltender Jiri Patera.

A product of Calgary, Alta., Thompson spent parts of four seasons in the WHL with the Wheat Kings from 2014-15 through 2017-18. The 2017-18 WHL regular season represented a career year for the 6-foot-3, 181-pound puckstopper as he appeared in 55 games, going 29-22-1-2 with a 3.41 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and three shutouts. Over the course of 122 career WHL regular season contests, Thompson logged a record of 63-41-6-4 with a 3.26 GAA, .905 SV% and four shutouts. He was also a member of the Wheat Kings’ 2016 WHL Championship team.

Since graduating from the Wheat Kings, Thompson’s road to Vegas has been one of the less traditional variety. Passed over at the NHL Draft, the former sixth-round WHL Bantam Draft selection opted to make use of his WHL Scholarship, attending Brock University and suiting up for the school’s Ontario University Athletics (OUA) squad during the 2018-19 season.

Following professional tryouts with the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) and Binghamton Devils (AHL), Thompson signed an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears, affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, in May 2019. He spent the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, going 23-8-1-0 with a 2.25 GAA, .929 SV% and three shutouts.

In Vegas, Thompson joins his former Wheat Kings coach Kelly McCrimmon, who now serves as the General Manager for the Golden Knights.

Roster news! ✍️ We have signed goalie Logan Thompson to a two-year entry-level contract! #VegasBorn https://t.co/ANAVQ6jASP — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 13, 2020