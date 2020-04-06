Giants’ Tendeck signs three-year, entry-level contract with Coyotes

Vancouver Giants goaltender David Tendeck has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Coyotes announced the news Tuesday evening. At the 2018 NHL Draft, the Coyotes chose Tendeck in the sixth round with the 158th-overall selection.

A 6-foot-2, 181-pound product of North Vancouver, B.C., Tendeck was a consistent presence in net for the Giants throughout his Western Hockey League career. This season, the 20-year-old Tendeck appeared in 35 WHL regular season games, posting an 18-13-1-1 record, 2.29 goals-against average, 0.920 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Earlier this season, Tendeck was named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending November 17, 2019.

During the 2019 WHL Playoffs, the Giants relied mainly on Tendeck as he appeared in 17 of their 22 games, posting an 11-3-2-0 record, 2.38 GAA, and 0.918 SV%. The Giants were crowned as Western Conference Champions and made it to Game 7 of the 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series before falling to the Prince Albert Raiders.

In 145 WHL regular season games, Tendeck posted a 72-54-6-4 record, 2.96 GAA, 0.905 SV%, and 10 shutouts. In 22 WHL playoff games, Tendeck compiled a 13-4-3-0 record, 2.65 GAA, and 0.907 SV%.

The Giants originally chose Tendeck in the sixth round, 130th overall, of the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

OFFICIAL – #Yotes sign goaltender David Tendeck to a three-year entry-level contract:https://t.co/JQ0gjzMpv9 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 7, 2020