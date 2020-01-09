Giants strengthen forward group with addition of Florchuk from Blades

A Thursday trade has sent Washington Capitals prospect Eric Florchuk back to the Western Hockey League’s B.C. Division.

In a deal between the Saskatoon Blades and Vancouver Giants Thursday, the Giants acquired the Capitals prospect and a seventh-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft. In return the Blades have acquired 18-year-old forward Evan Patrician, a first-round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft and a second-round selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft.

“We are very excited to welcome Eric Florchuk to the Vancouver Giants,” said general manager Barclay Parneta. “He’s an experienced, versatile, natural center that has taken a lot of face-offs in his career, which is invaluable. And he adds a scoring touch.”

Florchuk has posted 24 points (11G-13A), including four power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and two game-winning goals, in 33 games with the Blades this season. Those totals ranked the 6-foot-2, 182-pound product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. fifth on the team in goals and seventh in overall scoring.

Acquired from the Victoria Royals at the 2018 WHL Trade Deadline, Florchuk was chosen 13th overall by the Royals at the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. Last season with the Blades, he achieved career-high totals with 50 points (21G-29A), including six power-play goals, two short-handed goals, and seven game-winning goals.

“The whole Blades organization thanks Eric for his two years in his Saskatoon and wish him all the best in his hockey career,” said Blades’ President & General Manager Colin Priestner.

For his entire WHL career, Florchuk has amassed 133 points (51G-82A) in 233 WHL regular season games. Those figures include 15 power-play goals, four short-handed goals, and 10 game-winning goals. In the WHL Playoffs, he’s added four points (2G-2A) in 12 games, including one power-play goal.

At the 2018 NHL Draft, Florchuk was selected in the seventh round, 217th overall, by the Capitals. Before Florchuk, the last WHL player to be chosen with the last selection in an NHL Draft was Jay Henderson of the Edmonton ICE in 1997.

Heading the other way in the trade is the 18-year-old Patrician. In 37 games this season, he has eight points (2G-6A) with the Giants. Chosen in the seventh round, 142nd overall, by Vancouver at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Patrician has compiled 17 points (3G-14A) in 95 WHL regular season games.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound product of Calgary, Alta. also brings 19 games of WHL playoff experience to the Blades after being a part of the Giants’ run to the 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series.

