Giants’ Byram named WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been named the WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month for February 2020.

Byram, a prospect of the Colorado Avalanche, recorded 24 points (7G-17A) and a plus-17 rating in 12 games as the Giants went 11-1-0-0 in the calendar month. Now sitting in second place in the B.C. Division with a 32-22-3-2 record and 69 points through 59 games, the Giants are peaking at the right time in advance of the 2020 WHL Playoffs.

Earning at least a point in all 12 of the games, Byram has nine multi-point offerings throughout the month, including three three-point games and six two-point efforts. During the month, Byram recorded a goal in five consecutive games between February 12 and February 21. He was recognized as the first star of the game once, the second star of the game four times, and the third star of the game once.

Byram has remained a strong offensive threat from the blue line for the Giants this season, recording 48 points (11G-37A) in 47 games, including three power-play goals and one game-winning goal. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound product of Cranbrook, B.C. ranks eighth in WHL defensive scoring this season. At the 2019 NHL Draft, Byram was chosen fourth overall by the Avalanche.

For his WHL career, Byram has compiled 146 points (43G-103A) in 185 WHL regular season games, including 13 power-play goals, one short-handed goal, and 12 game-winning goals. In 29 WHL playoff games, the 18-year-old has recorded 33 points (11G-22A), including one power-play goal, one short-handed goal, and one game-winning goal. The Giants chose Byram third overall at the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Entering the final stretch of the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, the Giants will face the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, March 4 (7 p.m. PT) at the Sandman Centre.

WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month

February: Bowen Byram, Vancouver Giants

January: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

November: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September/October: Connor Zary, Kamloops Blazers

