Former Rebels forward Reichel signs entry-level contract with Jets

Former Red Deer Rebels forward Kristian Reichel has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets.

Reichel, a 22-year-old, Litvinov, CZE native just completed his second season with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, totalling 27 points (14G-13A) in 94 career AHL games.

Prior to his time with the Moose, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound skater tallied 57 points (34G-23A) during the 2017-18 WHL regular season, adding five points (3G-2A) in a pair of games during the 2018 WHL Playoffs. His 34 goals placed him second on the Rebels while also making him the goals leader among all WHL import players.

Reichel was originally selected 27th overall by the Rebels in the 2017 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.