Former Hitmen captain Prokop named Canada West WHL Grad of the Month

by Stefanie Lasuik

The mark of a great player is the ability to rise to the big moments.

That would make Josh Prokop a great player. The Alberta Golden Bear pushed his team through to the CW Championship thanks to a six-point effort in the team’s semi-final series against the UBC Thunderbirds.

He rose with the stakes at the end of February, locking up a nationals berth for his team.

The former Calgary Hitmen captain was the difference-maker when his Golden Bears needed him most. After falling to the UBC Thunderbirds in the semi-final series’ opening game, Alberta needed a spark. Instead, they got a fire. Prokop set up two of the team’s four goals in their 4-3 game two victory, including the contest-winner. Then, in the do-or-die game three, with their season and a trip to nationals on the line, Prokop went off. The Edmonton, Alta. product notched three points to lead the Bears to a 6-3 series-sealing victory.

Overall, he put up nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five games in February.

He finished the regular season as the fourth-highest point-getter with 18 goals and 17 assists in 28 games.

Prokop’s efforts on both ends of the ice have been an invaluable asset to the storied program.

Prokop and the Golden Bears will be back in action for the U SPORTS men’s hockey national championships from March 16-19 in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

WHL GRAD OF THE MONTH

The WHL Grad of the Month is a partnership between the WHL and Canada West. CW coaches vote to select the winner each month. All nominees must have played at least one full season in the WHL and be in good standing in Canada West.

In addition to the WHL Grad of the Month initiative, the WHL supports its former athletes through annual scholarships. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,500 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $33 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2 million to the 342 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

In partnership with Canada West universities, more than 125 WHL Scholarship recipients each year are also awarded additional financial assistance from their university to receive Western Canada’s Premier Hockey Scholarship.