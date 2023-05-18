MENU
May 18, 2023

Foes in 2022, friends Ciona and Prokop seek WHL Championship as teammates in 2023

2023 WHL Championship seattle thunderbirds
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Watch more on WHL TV >
More News
Raiders sign seventh-overall pick Meunier to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
5 hours ago
1:00
Kia Morning Minute - May 18, 2023
6 hours ago
WATCH: Joe Iginla talks about signing with the Oil Kings
6 hours ago
WATCH: Kara Iginla talks about joining the Oil Kings family
6 hours ago
Oil Kings sign 12th-overall selection Iginla to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
6 hours ago
Giants sign sixth-overall pick Lin to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
7 hours ago