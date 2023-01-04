Flames prospect Bell named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans forward Parker Bell has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of December.

Bell, a prospect of the Calgary Flames, led all WHL skaters with 21 points (7G-14A) over the month of December, doubling his season points total to 42 (15G-27A) in the process.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Campbell River, B.C., posted six multi-point games in December including a five-point effort to cap off the month December 31 against the Spokane Chiefs.

Bell also recorded multi-goal games December 3 versus Kelowna and December 27 against Everett.

He begins the month of January leading all Americans forwards in points, while his seven power-play goals are good for a share of the team lead.

Originally selected by Tri-City in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Bell has amassed 98 points (34G-64A) over 157 career WHL contests.

He was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Parker Bell and the Tri-City Americans are next in action Friday, January 6 when they host the Vancouver Giants (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).

