Dustin Wolf signs three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary Flames

Everett Silvertips Dustin Wolf has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames announced the news Friday morning.

A 6-foot, 165-pound product of Tustin, Calif., the 19-year-old Wolf has developed into one of the Western Hockey League’s top goaltenders since joining the Silvertips for the 2017-18 WHL Regular Season.

In April 2020, Wolf was named the Western Conference Goaltender of the Year and to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team.

This season, Wolf appeared in 46 games, sporting a 34-10-2-0 record, 1.88 goals-against average, .935 save percentage, and nine shutouts. He led the Western Hockey League in all four major statistical goaltending categories, tying for the wins lead with divisional rival Joel Hofer of the Portland Winterhawks.

In 21 of his 46 appearances, Wolf allowed one goal or fewer.

At the 2019 NHL Draft, Wolf was selected by the Flames in the seventh round, 214th overall. The Silvertips originally selected Wolf in the fifth round, 104th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

For his WHL career, Wolf has appeared in 127 WHL regular season games, sporting an 88-31-4-2 record, 1.85 GAA, .934 SV%, and 20 shutouts.

His 20 shutouts rank him in a tie for fifth all-time in WHL history with Dustin Slade and Justin Pogge. Slade accomplished his 20 shutouts in 132 games while Pogge accomplished his in 151 games.

Wolf’s career 1.85 GAA ranks second all-time in WHL history at the moment among goaltenders who have appeared in at least 100 games.

Appearing in 11 WHL playoff games, Wolf has compiled a 5-4-1-0 record, 1.99 GAA, .915 SV%, and one shutout.

Internationally, Wolf has represented the United States at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.