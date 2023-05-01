Ducks prospect Zellweger named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers defenceman Olen Zellweger has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of April.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect led all WHL skaters during the month of April with 21 points (9G-12A); among his highlights, Zellweger tied a WHL Playoffs single-game record for points by a defenceman with seven (3G-4A).

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. recorded eight multi-point games in April including the aforementioned seven-point effort at Portland April 20.

Zellweger recorded five or more shots on goal in eight of his nine outings while also posting +14 rating during the month of April.

He also scored the series-clinching overtime game-winning goal April 6 to help the Blazers sweep their First Round series versus the Vancouver Giants.

His nine goals during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien are the most among WHL blueliners, while his 24 points place him second among the League’s scoring leaders during the post-season.

He also leads all WHL skaters with 62 shots on goal.

Originally selected by the Everett Silvertips in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft, and acquired by Kamloops via trade in January of 2023, Zellweger has totalled 216 points (61G-155A) over 196 career WHL regular season and playoff games.

He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Olen Zellweger and the Kamloops Blazers return home Tuesday, May 2 for Game 3 of the 2023 WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien versus the Seattle Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre). Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.