Dinos netminder Tetachuk named Canada West WHL Grad of the Month

by Stefanie Lasuik

Calgary, Alta.– It’s been success after success for Carl Tetachuk.

The first-year Calgary Dino netminder has been the backbone of a team subverting expectations as they’ve stolen the show in Canada West over the past few months. The former Moose Jaw Warriors and Lethbridge Hurricanes puck-stopper played a critical role in the Dinos’ 13-game win streak that has positioned them atop the conference standings.

Despite going into the season rated fifth in the coaches’ poll, the Dinos have been the team to beat this year, with Tetachuk as its star of late. The goaltender posted two shutouts in the months of November and December with his perfect 8-0 record.

In a highly offensive league, Tetachuk has impressed with a 1.58 goals-against-average and 0.934 save percentage since November 1. The second of his two shutouts came in a November 25th match-up with the conference’s top offence and preseason favourites in the Alberta Golden Bears. Tetachuk turned away every one of the 29 shots he faced in an outstanding individual effort.

Tetachuk and the Dinos are now off for the winter break but will be back on the ice Jan. 6 & 7 when they welcome MacEwan at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively. You can catch all the action on Canada West TV.

WHL GRAD OF THE MONTH

The WHL Grad of the Month is a partnership between the WHL and Canada West. CW coaches vote to select the winner each month. All nominees must have played at least one full season in the WHL and be in good standing in Canada West.