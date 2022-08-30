Crnkovic and Roulette swap places in blockbuster between Blades and Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Saskatoon Blades made a significant splash on Tuesday ahead of the opening of WHL training camps, as 2002-born forward Kyle Crnkovic was traded to Seattle in exchange for 2003-born forward Conner Roulette and a third-round pick in 2026.

Crnkovic proved to be one of the most dangerous weapons in the Eastern Conference during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season, leading the Blades in scoring with 94 points (39G-55A) in 68 games and earning a place on the WHL East Division First All-Star Team. Crnkovic’s 94 points were good enough for fifth in the WHL’s regular season scoring race, as the 5-foot-7, 166-pound left winger was one of only seven WHL players to reach the 90-point plateau last season.

“We’d like to thank Conner for his time with the Seattle Thunderbirds,” said Bil La Forge, general manager of the Thunderbirds. “Anytime you have the opportunity to add a player of Crnkovic’s calibre, it ends up costing a guy off the roster. Conner is an excellent player, and we wish him all the best with the Blades.”

Roulette, who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, finished third in scoring on a deep Thunderbirds squad, collecting 66 points (24G-42A) in 65 games last season. The 6-foot, 177-pound left winger was a valuable contributor for a Seattle team that advanced to Game 6 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series, notching 18 points (5G-13A) in 25 appearances.

“Conner is a player we have coveted for many years,” said Colin Priestner, general manager of the Blades. “He has incredible vision, a very high skill level and has performed extremely well at both the WHL level and representing Canada on multiple occasions.

“We feel he is going to be a big-time fan favourite with his style of play and his knack for highlight-reel plays. Being only 19 years old means we have the chance to have him not only this season but possibly next. He will be a great ambassador for the Indigenous community in Saskatchewan and he has been recognized in Manitoba as the Indigenous Athlete of the Year. We can’t wait to welcome him to the Blades family this week at training camp.”

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round (34th overall) of the 2018 WHL Draft, Roulette – a product of Winnipeg – has secured 117 points (49G-68A) in 131 regular season games since breaking into the WHL in 2019-20.

Crnkovic, a product of Chestermere, Alta., was originally a first-round pick (10th overall) of the Blades in the 2017 WHL Draft. In 210 career WHL regular season outings, he has registered 221 points (81G-140A). In 15 playoff appearances, Crnkovic has recorded nine points (4G-5A).

“Kyle has been a fantastic Blade for four years and was a big part of the turnaround that we’ve enjoyed over the last five years,” Priestner said. “It’s never easy to make a deal like this, but this is a hockey trade and we’re excited to acquire a highly-talented 19-year-old NHL-drafted player and simultaneously free up an overage 20-year-old spot for an additional upgrade. We wish Kyle success in Seattle and thank him for his years in a Blades uniform, and we look forward to welcoming Conner Roulette and his family to our team and helping him towards his goal of signing a contract with the NHL team that drafted him.”

The defending Western Conference Champion Thunderbirds, along with Crnkovic, will launch the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season on the road Friday, September 23 as they visit the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre. Seattle’s home opener is slated for Saturday, October 1 when the Giants make the return trip south of the border to accesso ShoWare Center.

Roulette and the Blades also open the campaign on the road, visiting the rival Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, September 23. Opening night at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre is set for Saturday, September 24 when the Raiders head down the highway to face Roulette and the Blades.