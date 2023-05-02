Crich awarded Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year for 2022-23

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Chris Crich has been awarded the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year for the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. This is the second consecutive season Crich has been voted WHL Official of the Year.

Crich, who hails from Airdrie, Alta., recently completed his 17th season as a WHL Official, beginning his tenure as a linesman in 2006-07 before refereeing his first WHL regular season game in 2007-08.

“It is once again humbling to be included in a group of names of previous winners – Tom Kowal, Brad Meier, Kevin Acheson, Chris Savage, as well as a couple current teammates of mine, Brett Iverson and Jeff Ingram,” Crich said. “I share this award with many people, most importantly my family – my wife Alexis, thank you for the continued support every year. If it wasn’t for you looking after our boys, I would not be able to continue this passion of mine.

“To my boys, Carson and Cooper, thank you for being my biggest fans. My favourite games were always the ones where you were at the tunnel to greet me going on or coming off the ice. I will miss those the most.

“To my parents – for the continued support through 17 years in the Western Hockey League, plus many more before that. The encouragement was needed to keep going on a lot of nights. You were always there for a phone call to talk about the good games, but most importantly the tough games. To the rest of my family on both sides, thank you – I share this award with all of you.”

The 39-year-old Crich has officiated nearly 700 WHL regular season games and more than 100 WHL playoff contests.

Crich has been an integral part of the officiating crew, having been named to six consecutive WHL Championship Series (2015-2019, 2022). He also represented the WHL as a referee for the 2019 Memorial Cup in Halifax, N.S.

In December 2022, Crich was presented with the WHL Milestone Award as recognition for his outstanding achievements.

Crich has refereed on the national stage at the U SPORTS men’s hockey championship in 2019, while also serving as a referee during the Canada Russia Series in 2013.

Named in honour of former WHL Referee Allen Paradice, the award recognizes the league’s top on-ice official and is voted upon annually by WHL General Managers.

In addition to his many years of service at the WHL, Paradice refereed a number of large events in Canadian Major Junior hockey, including the 1977 Memorial Cup in Vancouver, B.C. During the 1980s, Paradice served as the WHL’s Western Conference Officiating Supervisor.

Winners of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy (since 2003)

2022-23 Chris Crich 2021-22 Chris Crich 2020-21 Not presented due to COVID-19 2019-20 Jeff Ingram 2018-19 Brett Iverson 2017-18 Brett Iverson 2016-17 Brett Iverson 2015-16 Chris Schlenker 2014-15 Reagan Vetter 2013-14 Nathan Wieler 2012-13 Nathan Wieler 2011-12 Pat Smith 2010-11 Matt Kirk 2009-10 Chris Savage 2008-09 Chris Savage 2007-08 Andy Thiessen 2006-07 Andy Thiessen 2005-06 Kyle Rehman 2004-05 Rob Matsuoka 2003-04 Rob Matsuoka 2002-03 Steve Kozari

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.