Coyotes prospect Guenther named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of May.

The Arizona Coyotes prospect collected 16 points (9G-7A) in nine May appearances, helping his hometown Oil Kings secure a berth in the 2022 WHL Championship series.

The 19-year-old recorded points in eight of Edmonton’s nine outings this past month, registering four multi-point efforts.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward scored five of his nine goals in May away from home, including back-to-back two-goal performances May 11 at Red Deer and May 20 at Winnipeg.

Guenther, who leads the Oil Kings with 13 goals and 21 points during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, rounded out his month of May by setting a personal best with four assists Friday May 27, as Edmonton clinched the Eastern Conference crown versus the ICE.

He was the first WHL player selected in the 2021 NHL Draft, going ninth-overall to the Arizona Coyotes. Guenther signed an entry-level contract with Arizona in August of 2021.

He was originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings with the first-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 153 career regular season and playoff outings with the Oil Kings, Guenther has totalled 199 points (99G-100A).

Guenther and the Edmonton Oil Kings open the 2022 WHL Championship on home ice versus the Seattle Thunderbirds. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, June 3 (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.