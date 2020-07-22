Cougars’ Maser signs AHL contract with Iowa Wild

Outgoing Prince George Cougars captain Josh Maser has signed a one-year contract with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild.

Maser, a Houston, B.C. product led the Cougars in scoring in the 2019-20 season, after he amassed 48 points (29G-19A) in 62 games, to go along with 63 penalty minutes. Maser led the team in goal scoring in the last two seasons, as he compiled a career-high 30 goals in the 2018-19 season. In 218 career regular-season games, Maser collected 143 points (90G-53A) and 214 penalty minutes. The 21-year-old ranks 22nd in team history for all-time points.

The power-forward was named the Cougars’ 25th captain in team history on November 6, 2019. Maser was originally drafted by the Prince Albert Raiders in the fourth round, 74th overall, in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. The Cougars acquired Maser from the Raiders in October 2016.

The Iowa Wild are the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild and are located in Des Moines, IA. The Wild were formerly known as the Houston Aeros before their move to Des Moines in 2013.