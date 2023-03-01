Cougars forward Wheatcroft named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Prince George Cougars forward Chase Wheatcroft has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of February.

Wheatcroft led all WHL skaters with 28 points (12G-16A) during the month of February, helping the Cougars earn a 10-2-0-0 record and a berth in the 2023 WHL Playoffs in the process.

The product of Calgary, Alta. recorded three or more points in a game on seven occasions in February, including a three-game stretch to close out the month that saw the 20-year-old score six times and total 11 points.

Wheatcroft put up the first hat-trick of his WHL career as part of a four-point effort February 25 at Victoria; his third goal served as the overtime winner, one day after he collected the extra-time decider in a win at Vancouver.

He became the first Western Conference skater to reach the 40-goal mark this season February 28 versus the Giants.

He begins the month of March sitting third in WHL scoring with 86 points (40G-46A); his 47 points since the Cougars returned from the December holiday break lead the Western Conference.

Originally signed by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in December of 2018 and acquired by Prince George from the Winnipeg ICE in June of 2022, Wheatcroft has totalled 168 points (71G-97A) over 193 career WHL regular season games with the Hurricanes, ICE and Cougars.

Chase Wheatcroft and the Prince George Cougars are next in action Wednesday, March 1 when they play host to the Vancouver Giants (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).

