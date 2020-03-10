CHLShowdown: Week 24

Saskatoon Blades forward Kyle Crnkovic shows off his sweet hands to pocket the game-winning goal and represent the Western Hockey League in this week’s CHL Showdown! In overtime of Saturday’s 5-4 win against the Regina Pats, Crnkovic
Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!
#CIBCShowdown Winners
Week 23: Brett Budgell (Charlottetown Islanders) – 48% of all votes
Week 22: Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) – 52% of all votes
Week 21: Max Paddock (Prince Albert Raiders) – 54% of all votes
Week 20: Joe Carroll (Soo Greyhounds) – 55% of all votes
Week 19: Jordan Kooy (Oshawa Generals) – 53% of all votes
Week 18: Xavier Bolduc (Val-d’Or Foreurs) – 67% of all votes
Week 17: Brayden Peters (Calgary Hitmen) – 49% of all votes
Week 16: Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds) – 43% of all votes
Week 15: Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 64% of all votes
Week 14: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 72% of all votes
Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes
Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes
Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes
Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes
Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes
Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes
Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes
Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes
Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes
Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes
Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes
Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes
Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes