CHLShowdown: Week 19

Highlight-reel Hanas shines again! During Saturday’s contest between the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds, Winterhawks forward and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cross Hanas pulled off his second lacrosse-style goal of the season, beating the goaltender to the top corner. His impressive play represents the Western Hockey League this week in the CHL Showdown.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

#CIBCShowdown Winners

Week 18: Xavier Bolduc (Val-d’Or Foreurs)

Week 17: Brayden Peters (Calgary Hitmen) – 49% of all votes

Week 16: Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds) – 43% of all votes

Week 15: Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 64% of all votes

Week 14: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 72% of all votes

Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes

Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes

Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes

Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes

Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes

Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes

Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes

Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes

Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes

Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes

Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes

Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes

Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes