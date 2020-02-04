MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
February 4, 2020

#CHLShowdown: Week 19

Highlight-reel Hanas shines again! During Saturday’s contest between the Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds, Winterhawks forward and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Cross Hanas pulled off his second lacrosse-style goal of the season, beating the goaltender to the top corner. His impressive play represents the Western Hockey League this week in the CHL Showdown.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

#CIBCShowdown Winners
Week 18: Xavier Bolduc (Val-d’Or Foreurs)
Week 17: Brayden Peters (Calgary Hitmen) – 49% of all votes
Week 16: Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds) – 43% of all votes
Week 15: Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 64% of all votes
Week 14: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 72% of all votes
Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes
Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes
Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes
Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes
Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes
Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes
Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes
Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes
Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes
Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes
Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes
Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes
Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes

