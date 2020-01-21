CHLShowdown: Week 17

Glove save on the goal line! Calgary Hitmen goaltender Brayden Peters is this week’s Western Hockey League representative in the CHL Showdown! During the third period of Friday’s game against the Brandon Wheat Kings, Peters was down and out before extending his glove hand to rob Wheat Kings forward Luka Burzan of a sure goal. The highlight-reel play allowed the Hitmen to remain in contention for a win until the dying seconds of regulation.
Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!
#CIBCShowdown Winners
Week 16: Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds) – 43% of all votes
Week 15: Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 64% of all votes
Week 14: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 72% of all votes
Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes
Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes
Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes
Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes
Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes
Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes
Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes
Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes
Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes
Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes
Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes
Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes
Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes