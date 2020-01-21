CHLShowdown: Week 17

Glove save on the goal line! Calgary Hitmen goaltender Brayden Peters is this week’s Western Hockey League representative in the CHL Showdown! During the third period of Friday’s game against the Brandon Wheat Kings, Peters was down and out before extending his glove hand to rob Wheat Kings forward Luka Burzan of a sure goal. The highlight-reel play allowed the Hitmen to remain in contention for a win until the dying seconds of regulation.

Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!

#CIBCShowdown Winners

Week 16: Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds) – 43% of all votes

Week 15: Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 64% of all votes

Week 14: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 72% of all votes

Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes

Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes

Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes

Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes

Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes

Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes

Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes

Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes

Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes

Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes

Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes

Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes

Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes