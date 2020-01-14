CHLShowdown: Week 16

A magnificent save by Taylor Gauthier on the goal line! The Prince George Cougars goaltender represents the Western Hockey League in this week’s edition of the CHL Showdown. In the third period of Saturday’s game against the Saskatoon Blades, Gauthier got caught as the puck deflected wide off a shot from the slot. With a Blades’ skater attempting a wrap-around goal, Gauthier stuck out his paddle to make the miraculous save and keep his team in front. Leading 1-0 at the time, the Cougars would go on to claim a 4-1 win with Gauthier earning honours as the first star.

#CIBCShowdown Winners

Week 15: Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) – 64% of all votes

Week 14: Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) – 72% of all votes

Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes

Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes

Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes

Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes

Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes

Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes

Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes

Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes

Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes

Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes

Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes

Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes

Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes