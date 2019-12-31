CHLShowdown: Week 14

A backhand beauty from Jake Neighbours! The Edmonton Oil Kings forward and 2020 NHL Draft prospect represents the Western Hockey League in this week’s edition of the CHL Showdown. During Saturday’s 8-3 win against the Red Deer Rebels, Neighbours broke into the offensive zone and cut towards the goaltender. Facing pressure from a Red Deer defender, Neighbours placed a perfect backhand shot up top past the goaltender. The goal would prove to be part of a hat trick from Neighbours.
Visit CHLShowdown.ca to check out the competition from the Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before voting for your favourite play of the week!
#CIBCShowdown Winners
Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes
Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes
Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes
Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes
Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes
Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes
Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes
Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes
Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes
Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes
Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes
Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes
Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes