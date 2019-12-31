CHLShowdown: Week 14

A backhand beauty from Jake Neighbours! The Edmonton Oil Kings forward and 2020 NHL Draft prospect represents the Western Hockey League in this week’s edition of the CHL Showdown. During Saturday’s 8-3 win against the Red Deer Rebels, Neighbours broke into the offensive zone and cut towards the goaltender. Facing pressure from a Red Deer defender, Neighbours placed a perfect backhand shot up top past the goaltender. The goal would prove to be part of a hat trick from Neighbours.

#CIBCShowdown Winners

Week 13: Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) – 61% of all votes

Week 12: Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) – 39% of all votes

Week 11: Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) – 52% of all votes

Week 10: Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) – 54% of all votes

Week 9: Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) – 56% of all votes

Week 8: D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) – 78% of all votes

Week 7: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) – 74% of all votes

Week 6: Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) – 58% of all votes

Week 5: Tyler Angle, (Windsor Spitfires) – 56% of all votes

Week 4: Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) – 48% of all votes

Week 3: Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) – 53% of all votes

Week 2: Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) – 56% of all votes

Week 1: Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) – 54% of all votes